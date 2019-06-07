Heatwave may return to New Delhi by tomorrow

The heatwave that plagued the city for much of the week gone by is likely to return to the national capital over the weekend, as westerly winds travelling in from Rajasthan are likely to reach the capital on Friday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Some parts of the city experienced heatwave conditions on Thursday, such as Delhi Ridge, which recorded a temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees, or is above 40 degrees in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above the normal temperature.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory, which is taken as a representative for Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four above normal. Over the last few days, the day temperature hovered around 42 degrees because of easterly winds blowing over the city bringing moisture.

At Palam and Ayanagar weather stations, the day temperature was 45.3 and 45 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

“The impact of easterly winds has reduced, which is the main reason why temperatures rose on Thursday. The impact will lessen further, as hot and dry westerly winds will start reaching Delhi from Friday. Heatwave conditions are likely to grip the city between June 8 and 9,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) of the IMD.

Delhi recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius on May 31, the season’s highest so far — when the city reeled under heat wave conditions in the last week of May.

Mercury levels dipped slightly June 2 onwards, thanks majorly to the coming of easterly winds.

However, there may be some respite in the offing, as a western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect Delhi on June 11-12, which may result in thunderstorms and light rain.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 05:39 IST