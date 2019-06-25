High temperature, scant rainfall, lead to fewer cases of dengue, malaria

There were fewer malaria and dengue cases in June this year because of the high temperatures and the scanty rainfall in the past few weeks.

As per data provided by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which maintains record of vector-borne diseases reported across the city, the number of malaria cases in Delhi stood at 31 till Saturday(June 22).

The number of dengue cases has reached 22, and there were seven cases of Chikungunya, the report stated.

Between January 1 to June 22 last year, the numbers of malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases were 40, 28 and 14 .

Experts say the ideal breeding temperature is 24-28 degrees Celsius, hence the hot and dry conditions in the national capital led to a natural mosquito population control.

“Mosquito is a delicate insect and high temperatures disrupt all their body functions,” said Himmat Singh, senior scientist at the National Institute of Malaria Research, Dwarka.

