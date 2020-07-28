e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Homeless man rapes woman in Red Fort area, held

Homeless man rapes woman in Red Fort area, held

delhi Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman inside a park near Red Fort on Saturday night and kidnapped her two-year-old daughter, who was later found. The police said the woman and the man are homeless and live in different city parks and shelter homes.

The woman told the police that the man had hit her head with a stone when she tried to resist the assault and also kidnapped her daughter. The police said they were passing by the park on Saturday night when they heard the woman’s screams. The 30-year-old alleged rapist, also homeless, was arrested on Monday.

The police said that on Saturday night, the team reached the spot and took the woman to the hospital.

The woman had alleged at the hospital that the man had kidnapped her two-year-old daughter after assaulting her.

“She said the man injured her by hitting her with a stone when she resisted the attempt and kidnapped. Based on her statement and following a detailed medical examination, a case of rape and assault and kidnapping was registered under the Indian Penal Code,” an officer said, wishing not to be named.

“However, the woman’s daughter was found the same night close to the area where the woman lives. Some locals found her and brought her home. The man has been booked for kidnapping as well but we are probing if he tried to kidnap the girl,” added the officer, who requested anonymity.

The officer said the Red Fort is part of the high-security zone of the capital and preparations for Independence Day on August 15 have already started. “Every day, the area is checked by security personnel, including paramilitary forces. This is how the woman and the man were spotted by them and she was rescued,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said a police team was deployed to search for the suspect who fled the spot.

“Our teams checked CCTV camera footage and spoke to other vagabonds living in that area and identified the man. He was arrested on Monday,” Bhardwaj said.

The DCP said the man has no previous criminal involvement.

Five days ago, last Friday, an eight-year-old girl sleeping next to her grandmother outside their home in North Delhi was kidnapped and raped. The police managed to arrest the suspect two days later on Sunday using the survivor’s description. He was identified as a street vendor.

top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In