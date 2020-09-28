ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response

delhi

Sep 28, 2020

The Delhi high court on Monday sought a response from the Association of Healthcare Providers to a Delhi government plea challenging a single-judge bench’s September 22 ruling that stayed an order reserving 80% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the city for Covid-19 patients. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan did not grant interim relief to the government even as its additional standing counsel, Sanjoy Ghose, said the Covid-19 cases were increasing exponentially, warranting the reservation.

The court stayed the government’s September 12 order reserving 80% of all ICU beds in private hospitals and nursing homes for Covid-19 patients, saying it appeared to be “arbitrary”, “unreasonable” and in “violation of the fundamental rights of an individual”. It added the state cannot discriminate between Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

In the order, the Delhi government directed nursing homes and private hospitals to reserve the beds with immediate effect.

Additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain, who appeared for the Delhi government, told the court the Covid-19 cases are again rising in the city. He said Covid-19 patients also require care related to lungs, kidney, etc as the virus attacks these organs.

He said there are 3,222 ICU beds and only 1,186 of them are being reserved for the Covid-19 patients. Jain submitted that several patients were also coming to Delhi from other parts of the country for treatment as well.

Justice Jalan asked Jain as to how they are compensating the hospitals, whose beds are lying vacant, and how many of them are for non-Covid-19 patients. Jain told the court it has not given any money to hospitals because none of them have sought compensation.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

The government has said the stay order did not take into account the submissions regarding the surge in the number of Covid-19 patients and its efforts to tackle the ever-changing situation. It added states like Maharashtra have issued similar orders and notifications to tackle the issue of rising cases.

“Even in the approach adopted by such other States, healthcare providers have been directed to make all attempts to increase their bed capacity to accommodate maximum number of patients. 80% of total operational bed capacity (excluding beds of PICU, NICU, day care, maintenance haemodialysis) that will be regulated by rates prescribed,” the government said in its plea.

The association moved the court against the September 12 order saying it puts non-Covid-19 patients at risk of contracting the virus. It alleged that the order was issued without prior discussion with private hospitals and understanding the current demand-supply gap in critical care beds.