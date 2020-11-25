e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / If everything else is open, then why not spas, HC asks Delhi govt

If everything else is open, then why not spas, HC asks Delhi govt

delhi Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:07 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
         

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi government as to “what was so special about spas that they are not being allowed to open its services in the city”, even though everything else -- markets, gyms, restaurants, Metro and buses -- was operational. The Centre,in a notification of November 18, had said it did not have problems with the opening of spas.

Reiterating this, the Union government, through its advocate Anjana Gosain, told justice Navin Chawla that it has no objection if the spas are reopened, with the staff adhering to Covid-19 rules and norms. The Delhi government, however, informed the court that it was not going allow spas to reopen as Covid-19 cases were rising in the city.

“Why only spas? What is so special about spas? You have opened everything else. Look at markets, restaurants, Metros, buses, all are open and running full time,” the judge said.

On oral instructions, advocate Anjum Javed, additional standing counsel, Delhi government, said the services are not likely to reopen and sought time from the court to file an affidavit in this regard.

The court was hearing a plea moved by various spa owners which have been shut since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was first announced. In their plea, the owners contended they have been trained as professional therapists under the National Skills Development Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They said when most businesses, such as salons, gyms, restaurants and bars, have been granted permission to reopen and even the Delhi Metro has restarted, then spas too should be allowed to open.

The petitioners have claimed that the spas in other states are running with safety measures, but are not permitted in Delhi. The matter would be now heard on December 4.

top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In