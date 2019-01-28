IIT alumni association adopts Delhi villages

The alumni association of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has adopted a west Delhi village, Mitraon, and 25 other village clusters in Nazafgarh as a part of the Centre’s Village Adoption Programme under Swachchta Initiative (VAPUSI).

The members of the alumni association made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the initiative will not be limited to the infrastructure development of these villages. “Though the Mitraon village lies in the heart of the national Capital, it is still away from the development of the city. The IIT Delhi alumni association (IITAA) will first start working on the education facilities in the area and help setting up libraries and collective reading room facilities. Then we are planning to move into three key areas – tree plantation, waste segregation and sewage disposal. We will also rope in the local NGOs,” Atul Bal, president of the association, said.

The other areas where the IITAA members are intend to work in these villages include setting up of a biogas plant, drip irrigation, encouraging organic farming and launching of a mobile application for the farmers residing in the localities. “All activities in this Initiative are process driven. Many of such processes have already been established. However being a new initiative, a lot many processes are evolving as a result of undertaking grass root level works with a purpose,” he said in a statement.

Among the 25 village clusters, which are adopted by the IITAA, are Kair, Surera, Khaira, Khaira Davar, Jaffarpur, Mundela, Mundela Kalan, Bakarwala, Isapur, Kajipur, Dhansa, Samaspur, Ujwa, Malikpur, Daryapur, Jhujhli, Rawata, Daurala, Ghumen Hera, Khad Khadi, Hasanpur, Mitraon, Surakhpur, Pandwala and Galibpur.

The association is planning to reach out other alumni for monetary help. “We are soon going to sensitise our own alumnus to come out and start contributing to this great cause,” he said.

Sanjeev Sanghi, dean, alumni affairs at the IIT-D, said that the alumni association is taking several such initiatives of late. “The association has also started a mentoring programme for the existing students wherein they introduce them with startups companies and give insights of the industry. IIT-D will support this village adoption initiative taken by them,” he said.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:09 IST