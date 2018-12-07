Improper planning hiked cost of Rani Jhansi flyover by Rs 546 crore: Report

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s preliminary audit report on Rani Jhansi flyover stated that the project took an additional 18 years to be completed owing to improper planning and inadequate monitoring. This also resulted in the cost being escalated by a whopping Rs 546.5 crore, the report said.

The report compiled by the office of the municipal chief auditor of north corporation, on the directions of the standing committee, pointed out that the project, which could have been completed in five years, took an additional 18 years ( 23 in total) and resulted in a 300% escalation in project cost. The original estimate was Rs 177.7 crore but the final cost was Rs 724.2 crore.

The planning for the 1.6km flyover, which starts near St Stephen’s hospital and extends till Filmistan Cinema, and was meant to decongest areas in central Delhi, started in 1998. However, construction started only in 2008 .

It was inaugurated in October this year and has loops near Baraf Khana Chowk and DCM Chowk to help commuters access the grade separator.

The report also mentioned that the work on the project picked up pace only after the intervention of the Lieutenant-Governor and the Delhi high court. “Between 2008 and 2013, no significant efforts were made at any level to expedite the construction work, early acquisition of land needed as well as the shifting of utilities,” the report said.

“This being one of the high value projects executed by the MCD, it required high-level monitoring and utmost attention but as per records, there was no review of progress or coordination with outside agencies between 2008-2013,” the report said.

Veena Virmani, North corporation standing committee chairperson, said the report will need a final approval from the commissioner. “It needs to come as preamble from the commissioner and only then can we take further action. Also, we will give an opportunity to the department concerned to reply.”

The report also mentions various expenditure that could have been avoided had there been proper planning and coordination. “There were so many avoidable expenditure such as an amount of Rs 8 crore spent on land acquisition, and Rs 6 crore incurred due to a delay in providing land for shifting utilities. There was a wasteful expenditure of Rs 6.73 lakh on consultancy,” the report said.

Meanwhile, commuters continue to complain about congestion on the road beneath flyover, especially near Azad Market Traffic Signal,Filmistan and Baraf Khana. To resolve the problem, the North corporation had a meeting with agencies concerned, including traffic police, last week.

“We had also written to the public works department (PWD) to construct a central verge near Baraf Khana, Tis Hazari and Filmistan to regulate traffic movement,” Virmani said.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 13:39 IST