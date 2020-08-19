e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Incessant rains lash Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

Incessant rains lash Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

The India Meteorological Department issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital.

delhi Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours, it said.
Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours, it said.(ANI)
         

Incessant rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday, submerging low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affecting traffic on key roads during morning rush hours.

The India Meteorological Department issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital.

Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours, it said.

The downpour may lead to “major traffic disruption” and there is an “increased chance” of road accidents, it warned.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said Delhi recorded light to moderate rains between 6 am and 8:30 am, thereafter the intensity increased.

Heavy rains are very likely as the day progresses, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.4 mm rains till 8:30 am. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations gauged 9.2, 8.2 and 2.8 mm precipitation.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media.

Srivastava said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday. Therefore, more rains are likely.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The downpour is expected to reduce the rain deficiency in the capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

tags
top news
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In