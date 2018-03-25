IndiGo and SpiceJet shift partial operations to IGI Airport’s T2

IndiGo and SpiceJet finally shifted partial operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 (T2) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday, and both airlines reported a smooth transition with largely on-time departures and arrivals despite months of speculation that the shift would adversely affect their performance.

According to officials from the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airlines have shifted flights from Delhi to and from 17 different destinations to T2. These include direct flights to 10 sectors on IndiGo — Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Raipur, Srinagar, Udaipur, Vadodara and Vishakhapatnam — and seven sectors on SpiceJet — Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat. The shift was effected after an order by the SC that rejected an appeal against the shift by IndiGo.

Airport officials said passengers did not face problems on the first day of the shift . Officials from the two airlines stood on the roads leading to the airport, guiding passengers who had gone to the wrong terminal. A free DTC?bus shuttle service was used to ferry such passengers from T1 to T2, and signs were put up announcing flights to which destinations would operate from the new terminal.

A Delhi resident, Naveen Bania, who had gone to the airport to drop his mother for a Bagdogra flight and reached Terminal 1D by mistake recounted his experience.

“I did not realise that the flight would take off from the new terminal. I was told by airline officials to board a shuttle bus from 1D and came to Terminal 2 without much trouble. The authorities were very helpful,” the 39-year-old Bania said.

Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director of IndiGo, said: “On day one, all our departures left either on time or before time without any No Shows.”

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, the operation at T2 was seamless: “All flights were on time.”

DIAL is putting out information on Twitter using #ShiftingToT2. Additional tabs on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) have been incorporated in the Delhi Airport’s website and a directional map has been put up to passengers reach the correct terminal, officials said.