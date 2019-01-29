Irregularities alleged in Delhi government’s maternity hospital

Congress councillor from Jama Masjid , Sultana Abad, Monday flagged irregularities at, Kasturba Hospital, one of the biggest maternity hospitals in Delhi, managed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

She said Kasturba Hospital has no ultrasound facility during late night hours as a result of which patients were forced to go to private hospitals.

She raised the issue during the house meeting of North corporation on Monday, which was supported by the other councillors from her party. The maternity and child care ward at Kasturba Hospital has a capacity for over 400 beds.

Abad alleged that patients from her constituency were facing lot of problems. She said the ultrasound facility was available only from 10am to 2pm and there was a waiting time, of up to 15 days, to avail of the facility.

“In emergency cases, when there is a need for an ultrasound at night, patients have to go to private hospitals for diagnosis and treatment. Poor patients cannot afford treatment from private hospitals so they are made to suffer. Round-the-clock ultrasound facility should be made available at such a big hospital,” she said.

Abad said despite raising the matter a number of times, no solution was forthcoming.

She said besides the ultrasound, ECG services are also not available throughout the day and there is always a shortage of medicines, doctors and staff. She also pointed out the lack of potable water at the hospital.

North corporation mayor Adesh Gupta said, “I have asked the officials concerned to look into the matter on priority. Arrangements are being made for round-the-clock ultrasound service at the hospita.”

Responding to the allegations, a health department official informed the house that the problem was due to a lack of technicians and other staff and alternative arrangements are made “whenever the need arose”.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 13:40 IST