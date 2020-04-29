e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Items dependent on imports to face shortage in Delhi if lockdown continues: Report

Items dependent on imports to face shortage in Delhi if lockdown continues: Report

The panel said items of particular brands such as shampoos, moisturizers, biscuits, sanitizers and cigarettes are in short supply in the city markets.

delhi Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The high-empowered panel, headed by Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner Ankita Mishra Bundela, said all essential medicines are reported to be available.
The high-empowered panel, headed by Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner Ankita Mishra Bundela, said all essential medicines are reported to be available.(ANI file photo )
         

The supply of several items like coffee, diapers, oil and cereals, which are dependent on imports, is expected to face shortage in Delhi if lockdown continues beyond May 3, a government panel said in its report.

The panel said items of particular brands such as shampoos, moisturizers, biscuits, sanitizers and cigarettes are in short supply in the city markets. Some of the products of reputed companies may not be available on the shelves, resulting in an increase in sale of small and homemade brands, it said.

Earlier this month, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had constituted an empowered group on facilitating supply chain and logistics management for availability of necessary items, including food and medicines in Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The high-empowered panel, headed by Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner Ankita Mishra Bundela, said all essential medicines are reported to be available. She said there is no report about scarcity of essential medicines, but factories are told to be operating at less than 50 per cent of their capacity.

“The distributors may not be able to make supplies of all medicines if the production remains affected at the source level for a long time,” it said. In its first report submitted to the chief secretary, the panel said there is a general shortage of labour for loading and unloading of goods.“The products of some of the prominent Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are not available at some of the stores, but the goods of alternative brand/homemade brand are generally available,” it said. The nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to arrest the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 3.

tags
top news
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news