Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations closed: DMRC

delhi

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 07:26 IST

The entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar/Shaheen Bagh metro stations were closed as the precautionary measure amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “Security Update - Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Normal service in all other stations.”

On Thursday, entry and exit gates of multiple metro stations were kept closed as a precautionary measure following the protests against the CAA. DMRC later informed that the gates have been opened. (ANI)