e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Delhi News / Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations closed: DMRC

Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations closed: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “Security Update - Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Normal service in all other stations.”

delhi Updated: Dec 20, 2019 07:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Policemen gather near Jamia Millia Islamia metro station following the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi, Sunday.
Policemen gather near Jamia Millia Islamia metro station following the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI)
         

The entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar/Shaheen Bagh metro stations were closed as the precautionary measure amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “Security Update - Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Normal service in all other stations.”

On Thursday, entry and exit gates of multiple metro stations were kept closed as a precautionary measure following the protests against the CAA. DMRC later informed that the gates have been opened. (ANI)

tags
top news
Jharkhand voting in final phase of assembly poll today, ex-CM in fray
Jharkhand voting in final phase of assembly poll today, ex-CM in fray
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during anti-CAA protests across India
India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists
India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against terrorists
Why Donald Trump is looking forward to the Senate trial
Why Donald Trump is looking forward to the Senate trial
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
IPL 2020 Auctions: Kings XI Punjab announce skipper for upcoming season
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
Anti-CAA protest: Farhan & Zoya Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Sushant Singh join in
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News