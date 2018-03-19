Jamia university’s women students protest against ‘discriminatory’ rules

A group of women students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University launched a protest against “discriminatory” restrictions on them on Monday, a week after a hostel inmate was not allowed to receive food she had ordered online after the 8 pm deadline.

One of the inmates of the Old Hall of Girls’ Residence of the university alleged a woman student was last week not allowed to receive food she had ordered for herself after the “curfew timing”.

“Similarly numerous rules and regulations restrict the mobility and autonomy of adult women in our institutions of higher education,” she said.

Provost Dr S Azar Khursheed told PTI that after the incident a notice was issued yesterday extending the deadline.

“They (the woman students) may be granted a maximum of four late nights permission (till 10 pm) in a month with prior permission of hostel authorities and message from parents,” the notice says.

“Food items may be received till 10 pm at night,” it adds.

According to the previous rule, women students were allowed entry inside the hostel till 8 pm and food items could be received till the same time, university authorities said.

There is no such restriction on male students.

A third year student Nasima Choudhury, however, said, “Though the deadlines were extended, we want it to go till 11.30 pm. Food from mess is not available after 10 pm. What if a student wants to eat after that?”

Some of other demands include improvement in the food quality, and extending hostel entry-deadline till 10.30 pm.

Students said they will submit a memorandum to vice-chancellor Talat Ahmed after their protest.

Khursheed said, “They may raise their demands, but the university administration will take decisions according to the policies it follows.”