JNUSU election 2018: United Left wins top 4 posts, N Sai Balaji elected president

The United Left kept its stranglehold in Jawaharlal Nehru University intact winning all four central panel posts in the students’ union elections with massive margins after counting resumed Sunday morning.

N Sai Balaji of the United Left won the president’s post defeating his ABVP rival Lalit Pandey by 1179 votes. Balaji polled 2161 votes against Pandey’s 982 out of 5185 votes. The Congress’ students wing, National Students’ Union of India finished way behind with 402 votes.

Sarika Chaudhary (DSF) won the vice president’s post with 2692 votes, beating ABVP’s Geetasri Boruah by 1680 votes who had secured 1012 votes.

Another Left candidate - Aejaz Ahmad Rather (SFI) won general secretary’s post ABVP rival defeating Ganesh Gurjar of the ABVP.

Amutha Jayadeep’s (ASIF) victory over ABVP’s Venkat Choubey completed the United Left’s sweep of the elections.

The united Left alliance had retained all four seats in the JNUSU elections last year also defeating the ABVP.

On Sunday, Left candidates also won all five councillor seats in School of Social Sciences and School of Languages. In the School of International Studies, Left won four and NSUI bagged one. ABVP lost in all these three schools

The counting had been suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday after some leaders accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP of breaking into the counting centre and manhandling election committee members.

The ABVP claimed the counting had started without its agent being present. Reports of scuffles and skirmishes continued throughout the day and till late into the night as the counting went on.

The election took place on Friday, a day after the ABVP won three out of the four seats in the Delhi University students’ union elections.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 14:33 IST