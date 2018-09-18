JNUSU elections: Hours after results, clashes erupt at JNU

Multiple cases were filed after clashes broke out between members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the left-leaning All India Students Association (AISA) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday morning – hours after the university’s student union election results were declared.

Both groups filed multiple complaints at the Vasant Kunj police station following which six separate FIRs were registered, prompting the JNU administration to prohibit protests till further notice.

The AISA members, who were joined by other Left groups, lodged three FIRs, accusing ABVP members of molestation and assault. The ABVP lodged one case of molestation and two of assault.

Some AISA members, including newly elected JNUSU president N Sai Balaji, alleged they were “brutally” attacked by ABVP members. The ABVP said five of their members were injured after AISA activists attacked them.

This was the second incident of violence on the campus in the last two days. The two groups had clashed on Saturday after which counting was suspended for over 14 hours.

The results were declared on Sunday afternoon with the United Left panel, which included All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), winning all four union posts. The ABVP finished second on all seats.

Balaji said he was beaten by ABVP members near Sutluj hostel. “I got to know ABVP activists were attacking students there. I went there to ensure the safety of students. It was mayhem when I reached,” he said. “The ABVP members were attacking Left members and supporters. They openly threatened me. Former JNUSU president Geeta Kumari warned of dire consequences,” Balaji alleged. “Within minutes, the group swelled and attacked students at Jhelum hostel. When I tried to save a student, they thrashed me,” he said.

The ABVP blamed the Left groups. “Five of our activists were brutally beaten up by the Left goons. Their MLC reports clearly show bodily injuries,” said ABVP’s JNU president Vijay Kumar.

Later in the day, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Devender Arya said six FIRs had been registered. “At least 250 policemen have been deployed to ensure law and order,” he said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, two of the six FIRs were of molestation and the other four of assault. Cases were registered under section 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation)

and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Police said allegations of weapons and arms being used inside the campus could not be verified.

In the evening, associations of the staff, officers, students union and teachers condemned the “clashes” and appealed to all to shun violence. The JNU Teachers’ Association and students took out a march in the evening.

In the evening, the administration asked students to “refrain” from organising any public march or protest.

“It is to inform all stakeholders of the university that due to the prevailing situation in the campus, any form of procession, demonstration, rallies, etc., is not allowed in the campus till further notice,” JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said.

