JP Nadda tells state BJP’s Delhi unit to provide relief to riot-hit residents

delhi

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:30 IST

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday directed the party’s state unit to take measures to provide relief material to riot-affected people in northeast Delhi.

In a meeting of the state unit’s core group members chaired by Nadda, a senior BJP leader said, it was also decided to hold elections of the state unit, which were postponed last year due to the assembly elections.

A senior leader said that a committee under Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been set up to oversee relief operations by the party. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and North West MP Hans Raj Hans, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri among others are members of the committee.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “The party has decided carry out relief operations in north-east Delhi. We will soon start work to help riot-affected people.”

He added, “The party has decided to hold organisational election in the Delhi unit, which were deferred due to polls in the state. The central leadership will finalise the date.”

After the party’s defeat in the recent assembly polls, there was a demand for organisational overhaul in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was appointed the party chief in December 2016.

“With over two years left for municipal elections, we need to start the preparation from now on. We need to start afresh,” said a senior leader.