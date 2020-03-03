e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / JP Nadda tells state BJP’s Delhi unit to provide relief to riot-hit residents

JP Nadda tells state BJP’s Delhi unit to provide relief to riot-hit residents

delhi Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday directed the party’s state unit to take measures to provide relief material to riot-affected people in northeast Delhi.

In a meeting of the state unit’s core group members chaired by Nadda, a senior BJP leader said, it was also decided to hold elections of the state unit, which were postponed last year due to the assembly elections.

A senior leader said that a committee under Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been set up to oversee relief operations by the party. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and North West MP Hans Raj Hans, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri among others are members of the committee.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “The party has decided carry out relief operations in north-east Delhi. We will soon start work to help riot-affected people.”

He added, “The party has decided to hold organisational election in the Delhi unit, which were deferred due to polls in the state. The central leadership will finalise the date.”

After the party’s defeat in the recent assembly polls, there was a demand for organisational overhaul in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was appointed the party chief in December 2016.

“With over two years left for municipal elections, we need to start the preparation from now on. We need to start afresh,” said a senior leader.

top news
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News