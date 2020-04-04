Kejriwal hits out at Centre for PPE shortage, says haven’t received a “single rupee” from ₹17-cr fund

delhi

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:05 IST

As Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched 445 on Saturday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of not responding to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Delhi. They also accused the Centre of not giving “a single penny” from the ₹17,000 crore emergency assistance given to other state governments. Sisodia urged the Centre not to “play politics” during a pandemic.

In his digital media address, Kejriwal said that due to the Nizamuddin Markaz incident, Delhi has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. The tests of around 500 persons evacuated from the Markaz, which has emerged as a hot spot, is underway.

The number of persons linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, who have tested positive for Covid-19, increased from 259 on Friday to 301 on Saturday. “We urgently need PPE kits and have written to the Central government about it. I do not want the doctors and nurses to work without the protective gear. The centre has not yet provided us with a single kit till now,” he said.

Responding to this, a senior health ministry official, on condition of anonymity said, “Orders for more PPEs have been placed and will be distributed among states on a priority basis.”

Sisodia said he had also written a letter to Union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing disappointment over lack of relief assistance to the Delhi government. “The Central government provided relief assistance worth ₹17,287 crore to all the states but Delhi was not given a single rupee,” his letter stated.

Sisodia said that Delhi has become the third worst-affected state in India.

Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated that with 40 cases of local transmission, Delhi has still not reached the community transmission stage. “Of all the patients who have Covid-19, 11 are in ICU. Five are on ventilator support. Of over 2,300 people evacuated from the Markaz, around 500 are admitted to various hospitals and around 1,800 are in quarantine. We are testing all 500 people because they have various symptoms and all of them may be suffering from Covid-19, which means the number of positive cases in Delhi will increase. But I want to reiterate that this is not community transmission. So, there is nothing to worry yet,” he said.

The chief minister said that until now, Delhi has recorded six deaths, of which five were above 60 years of age and one was 36 years old. “Among these six people, three were traced to the Markaz, while five had other serious illnesses. One person had liver disease, one person had diabetes, two persons had respiratory disease and one person had heart disease.

APPLICATION FOR RATION

Kejriwal, on Saturday, said that over six lakh who do not have ration cards will start getting free ration, up to five kilograms, from Wednesday or Thursday. He asked them to register on the government’s portal soon.

“We have already announced that the Delhi government will give 7.5kg free ration to 71 lakh people who have ration cards. There are around 6.5 lakh people whose applications for ration cards have been in the waiting list for years. We have decided to give these people the benefit of free ration first,” the chief minister said.

On Friday, the Delhi government launched a website where one can fill a form to get registered. After the registration, the person will get free ration. Since its launch, nearly 40 to 50,000 people have already registered.

He also said it is important to register to ensure that one person does not take multiple stocks.