Kho-kho coach, politician held for helping UP gangster Baddo escape from custody

Delhi Police Friday said they had arrested three men who had executed the escape of Uttar Pradesh’s dreaded gangster Badan Singh Baddo from police custody after spiking the food of half-a-dozen UP police personnel who were guarding him.

The arrested men include a man who had contested the 2007 assembly elections from Meerut and a kho-kho coach, the police said. The escape, straight out of a movie, took place at a hotel in Meerut on March 28.

Baddo, who is involved in more than 10 heinous cases, including murder, extortion, dacoity, and robbery, was sentenced to life term on October 31, 2017, for the murder of Ravinder Singh, a lawyer, in 1996. He was lodged in Fatehgarh Jail in UP, police said. The six police personnel guarding him were arrested and sent to jail in connection with the crime.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said that Baddo’s three accomplices – Dipin Suri,39, Jeet Singh Makkad,49, and Sonu Sehgal,46 – were arrested on Thursday from the Sriniwaspuri bus stop following information that they would come there to meet their aide.

“The UP police had announced a ?25,000 reward for the arrest of each person involved in Baddo’s escape from custody. The arrested men said they planned Baddo’s escape after meeting him at Fatehgarh jail,” said Ranjan.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said when Baddo was brought to Ghaziabad court for an appearance, he won over the police team escorting him and convinced them to take him to a hotel in Meerut owned by his friend, instead of taking him back to jail.

“At the hotel, Suri, Makkad and Sehgal and their aides offered the team food and drinks spiked with sedatives. When the policemen fell unconscious, Baddo and his accomplices fled,” Naik said.

Police said Suri, who came in touch with Baddo around 15 years ago, had contested the 2007 UP assembly polls from Meerut. He was involved in an attempt to murder case, the officer said.

“Makkad was a kho-kho coach. He went to Panchkula to work in a Punjabi movie in which he played a negative role. He returned to Meerut and worked as a property dealer. He came in contact with Baddo around 10 years ago,” Naik added.

Sehgal owned five sports good units in Saipuram, Meerut, and met gangster Baddo about five to six years ago, the police said.

Police said Baddo has been an influential person and a big name in the UP crime world and also ran an illegal liquor business. He is known for wearing designer clothes, costly watches, shades and moving in luxury vehicles. Apart from properties in India, Baddo is said to own businesses in Australia where his estranged wife and daughter live.

A look out circular (LOC) has been issued against Baddo as the law enforcement agencies suspect that he might attempt to flee the country.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 05:14 IST