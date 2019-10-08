Krishna Nagar market pedestrianisation gets positive response on Day 2

delhi

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:27 IST

Day two of the trial run for the pedestrianisation of Lal Quarter market at east Delhi Krishna Nagar ran smoothly, although some parts did witness short traffic snarls.

The pedestrianisation experiment was launched on Monday. But, as the market was shut then, its real test was on Tuesday.

Many shoppers appreciated the move as they walked hassle-free on what was until last week a clogged street. Visitors were seen using the benches, walking with their children without having to worry about moving vehicles. Some were even seen walking their pet dogs.

“It was practically impossible to walk freely and shop here in the market. After pedestrianisation of the main street, people can walk freely as there are no vehicles to disturb us. It is a trial run but we hope that such a plan will be made permanent,” said Kamal Jain who came shopping to the market on Tuesday.

The pedestrianisation experiment by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was the first for the Trans-Yamuna area. The first market in the city to be fully made vehicle-free was central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. The next in line in east Delhi are markets in Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony and Gandhi Nagar.

According to the plan, around 800-metre stretch of the main road of Lal Quarter market from Chacchi Building to Ghondli Chowk had been made vehicle-free and another 400 metre stretch of Mandir Marg followed.

The Krishna Nagar market came up in the 1950s and is one of the oldest in east Delhi. It is popular among locals for its eateries, clothing and jewellery shops. The market gets a footfall of 10,000 on weekdays and 20,000 on weekends.

Upbeat over the initial response of the trial run, EDMC officials said that this exercise would give them the required impetus to adopt similar practices in other highly congested markets in east Delhi.

Aman Rajput, EDMC assistant commissioner and nodal officer for the project, said that it was impossible even to think to restrict movement of vehicles in any of the busy markets of east Delhi but now we had been receiving positive feedback from the visitors as well as the traders about the initiative.

“This exercise will allow us head towards other markets as well. We will now work on the pedestrianisation of other busy markets such as Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony and Gandhi Nagar. Once the trial is over in Krishna Nagar we will talk to the stakeholders again and address the problems encountered while implementing the project. We will make it permanent from November 15,” Rajput said.

Adequate traffic personnel were deployed to deal with the traffic issues but still some commuters were seen driving on one way streets.

Knowledge partner to the Union ministry of home affairs, Anuj Malhotra, who is assisting the EDMC in this project, said that the intersecting streets were supposed to be one way only but many people were not aware about it so traffic moved from both directions leading to some congestion in the lanes connecting the market with residential colonies.

He said that making a street pedestrian friendly also required to develop pedestrian amenities as well. “So in future water ATMs, mobile toilets, smart poles and dustbins will be installed on the street. Pick up and drop off points will also be created in a few days to address traffic congestion problem,” Malhotra, who helped in implementation of pedestrianisation of Karol Bagh market, said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:27 IST