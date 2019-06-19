Law faculty head offers to quit over ‘non-cooperation’ by DU authorities

Delhi University faculty of law head Ved Kumari offered to resign from her post on Monday alleging non-cooperation of varsity authorities over a host of issues, including student attendance, “oppressive behaviour” of a faculty member, and promotions.

On Tuesday evening, Kumari said that the university had refused to accept her resignation. “I have got to know that the Vice Chancellor has not accepted my resignation. But I will not take my decision back and will meet the authorities this week to discuss,” she said.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and registrar Tarun Das did not respond to texts and phone calls from HT.

In her letter, Kumari wrote, “Students with as low as 31% attendance are not only being permitted to take exam but are also being given marks for attendance by giving them additional attendance for tutorials at institutional-level without even holding the tutorial classes and maintaining fake records.”

Kumari said the authorities also failed to act against “whimsical, arrogant and oppressive behaviour” of a faculty member despite complaints from students. The other issues listed by the professor in her letter include failure in securing long-due promotions for teachers, getting salaries of some staffers released, and failure to invite an experienced clinical teacher from abroad for essential training of teachers in Clinical Legal Education methods of teaching. She also said there was also a failure to secure any action on the recommendations of a disciplinary committee regarding a student who had physically assaulted a teacher.

Kumari had joined as dean and head, Faculty of Law on September 2, 2016 and her tenure was supposed to end this year on September 1.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 04:29 IST