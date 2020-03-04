Light rain, strong winds turn weather pleasant in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:24 IST

Light rain and strong winds turned weather pleasant and improved the national capital’s air quality on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department recorded traces of rainfall at the weather stations in Safdarjung, Palam and Lodhi Road. Areas in north and northeast Delhi also recorded light rain.

Winds gusting up to 30 kilometers per hour flushed out pollutants as the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was 169 which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The city recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees more than normal, an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, more rain is likely overnight and in the next two days, he said.

The mercury is likely to drop to 26 degrees Celsius under the influence of rains and strong winds on Thursday, the weatherman said.