e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister

Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister

Delhi along with most parts of the country began Unlock 1.0 this week, allowing shopping malls, salons and places of worship to open in addition to several other activities that were approved in May.

delhi Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Capital’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 34,687 and of these, 1,085 have died, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin that accounts for cases and deaths from the day before.
The Capital’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 34,687 and of these, 1,085 have died, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin that accounts for cases and deaths from the day before.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

The lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will not be extended in Delhi, which has more than 34,600 cases, health minister Satyendar Jain has said.

“No, the lockdown will not be extended,” Satyendar Jain said when asked if there have been discussions to extend the lockdown in the Capital city, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi along with most parts of the country began Unlock 1.0 this week, allowing shopping malls, salons and places of worship to open in addition to several other activities that were approved in May.

The Capital’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 34,687 and of these, 1,085 have died, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin that accounts for cases and deaths from the day before.

The death toll in Delhi due to the Covid-19 soared past the 1,000 mark on Thursday as the city recorded 1,877 new infections and 101 new fatalities.

It was a new record for single-day numbers which reinforce fears about the outbreak worsening and the need to rapidly ramp up health care infrastructure.

The latest figures push the city’s case fatality rate, or the proportion of infected persons who succumb to the illness, to 3.13%, the highest it has been since March 25, when a single death had taken place from among 35 infections.

The 1,877 new cases came from testing 5,360 samples or a test confirmation rate of over 35%.

tags
top news
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister
Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister
Live: UK’s economy shrinks by 20.4% in April due to Covid-19 lockdown
Live: UK’s economy shrinks by 20.4% in April due to Covid-19 lockdown
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
10,956 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths in biggest single-day spike
‘Horrible’: Ex-US diplomat Nicholas Burns on George Floyd’s death
‘Horrible’: Ex-US diplomat Nicholas Burns on George Floyd’s death
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19
What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In