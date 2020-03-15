e-paper
Madangir teen arrested for posting picture with gun

delhi Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:15 IST
A 19-year-old resident of south Delhi’s Madangir has been arrested for posing with a country made pistol in a photo that he put up as his WhatsApp profile picture, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Vinit, had removed the image soon after putting it up, but a screenshot of the photo had reached the local police by then, prompting the police to take action, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The officer said that Vinit had no previous criminal involvement. He has been booked under the Arms Act and efforts are on to ascertain the source of the illegal weapon.

“Vinit dropped out of school after failing his Class nine exams. He posed with the pistol and posted the image on his WhatsApp profile to show off to his friends. Later he got scared and removed it,” said the DCP.

Vinit was arrested on Saturday evening after the police received a tip-off that he will be arriving in Ambedkar Nagar. The pistol and two bullets were allegedly recovered from him.

