Major fire in girls hostel in Janak Puri, 5 hospitalised

Five inmates were hospitalised after being rescued from a major fire that engulfed a girls hostel in Janakpuri area here on Tuesday, officials said. More than 50 other hostellers were evacuated safely.

“The fire was reported at 3:05 am. Over 50 girls have been evacuated and five others have been admitted to the hospital,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to officials, it was sparked by a short circuit in the basement of the building and soon spread to the ground and first floors.

The incident came days after 23 teenage students, including 16 girls, were killed in a blaze at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Gujarat’s Surat.

On Monday, the Delhi government wrote to the Delhi Fire Service asking it to inspect every coaching centre in the national capital and shut down roof top cafes and restaurants which have kitchen in their basements.

First Published: May 29, 2019 14:17 IST