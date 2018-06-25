Man arrested for carrying live bullet at Delhi Metro’s Nangloi station

A 28-year-old man has been apprehended at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his baggage, officials said on Sunday.

V Rana, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, was found carrying a live round by CISF personnel at the Nangloi station when his bag was being scanned on Saturday night, they said.

Rana could not furnish any licence or document for carrying the bullet round, suspected to be of a country-wide pistol, the officials said.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team for further investigation, they said.

The man was booked under sections of the Arms Act meant to prosecute cases of illegal transport of ammunition.