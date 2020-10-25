e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Man dies as cluster bus rams his bike, runs over him in Delhi’s Seelampur

Man dies as cluster bus rams his bike, runs over him in Delhi’s Seelampur

A case for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving has been registered against the driver who has been identified and a search for him is on

delhi Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

A 40-year-old man died when a speeding cluster bus ran over him after ramming his motorcycle from behind, in Delhi’s Seelampur on Saturday night. Police are searching for the bus driver who fled the spot after the accident.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm when Rajkumar Shama, a driver, was on his way home on his motorcycle. On reaching the Seelampur flyover, that was inaugurated on Saturday, Sharma took the slip road. Witnesses told the police that as soon as Sharma entered the slip road below the flyover, a speeding cluster bus hit his bike from behind.

Also read | India had most deaths in road accidents in 2019: Report

“Sharma fell on the road and the bus ran over him. He died on the spot. The driver jumped out of the bus and managed to escape. The bus was ferrying passengers from Kashmere Gate to Anand Vihar. Locals called the police and reported the matter. The body was shifted to a hospital and Sharma’s family was informed,” said a senior police officer.

Sharma is survived by two sons and a wife. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving has been registered against the driver. “We have identified the driver and a search for him is underway,” he said.

tags
top news
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground
Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark
‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In