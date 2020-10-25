Man dies as cluster bus rams his bike, runs over him in Delhi’s Seelampur

delhi

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:40 IST

A 40-year-old man died when a speeding cluster bus ran over him after ramming his motorcycle from behind, in Delhi’s Seelampur on Saturday night. Police are searching for the bus driver who fled the spot after the accident.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm when Rajkumar Shama, a driver, was on his way home on his motorcycle. On reaching the Seelampur flyover, that was inaugurated on Saturday, Sharma took the slip road. Witnesses told the police that as soon as Sharma entered the slip road below the flyover, a speeding cluster bus hit his bike from behind.

“Sharma fell on the road and the bus ran over him. He died on the spot. The driver jumped out of the bus and managed to escape. The bus was ferrying passengers from Kashmere Gate to Anand Vihar. Locals called the police and reported the matter. The body was shifted to a hospital and Sharma’s family was informed,” said a senior police officer.

Sharma is survived by two sons and a wife. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said a case for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving has been registered against the driver. “We have identified the driver and a search for him is underway,” he said.