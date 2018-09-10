Man found dead in car in Ghaziabad

The body of a man who appeared to be in his early fifties was found in an abandoned car in the Shakti Khand 4 area of Indirapuram on Sunday evening. An identity card was found on the body, which was sent for an autopsy.

According to the police, the body is of one Anupam Dutt and the identity card, which carries his photo, specifies his designation as chief revenue officer in the National Justice Council.

“This council is an independent autonomous body and not a government organisation. A probe is underway in the matter and the cause of death is not very clear at the moment,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The police claim that there are no external injuries.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 04:47 IST