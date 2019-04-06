Man gunned down by four in east Delhi

A 28-year-old man was killed after four unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at him in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar near Krishan Nagar on Friday evening. Police said the assailants fired five bullets, four of which hit the man, identified as Sarfaraz, resident of Kanti Nagar and he died on the spot. They suspect that Sarfaraz was killed over a personal rivalry.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said that a case of murder has been registered and teams were formed to identify and nab the attackers. Sarfaraz ran an air-conditioner repair shop in Krishna Nagar.

Police said they have learnt that Sarfaraz’s brother was arrested in connection with the murder of a scrap dealer in October last year. “We are probing if Sarfaraz’s murder has anything to do with the scrap dealer’s murder,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

