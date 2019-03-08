Man out on bail in rape case stabbed to death in Delhi’s Wazirpur: Police

Out on bail in a rape case, a 37-year-old man was stabbed and bludgeoned to death with stones by three persons in north Delhi’s Wazirpur in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Having nabbed the three suspects, two of them minors, within hours of the murder, Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said the killing was the result of multiple altercations between the two parties.

The officer said the probe so far hasn’t revealed any connection between the earlier rape case and the murder.

Police identified the man who was killed by his first name, Ratan. He lived with his wife and children in a slum in Wazirpur industrial area. “He has multiple cases of robberies and snatching against him, apart from the rape case,” the DCP said.

The rape charges against Ratan was registered a few months ago. He was released on bail last month, the DCP said.

Three days ago, Ratan was involved in a scuffle with the three persons who were planning to take to crime in a big way, the officer said. “But the fight wasn’t reported to the police,” the officer said.

The trio had allegedly tried to settle scores with Ratan when they spotted him near a factory in Wazirpur. The confrontation turned fatal when the trio allegedly stabbed him to death before bludgeoning him with bricks and stones.

Ratan’s body was discovered on Thursday morning after which the police questioned local residents and learnt about the fight leading the police to the three suspects who were then detained, the officer said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 04:17 IST