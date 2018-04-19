Man stabbed to death in Dwarka, three held

New Delhi

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said the accused have been identified as Aman (20), Ashish (21) and Sahil (19).

Aman suspected that the victim, Raju (40), was getting close to his mother, police said. He had warned Raju many times not to go to his house but he allegedly ignored the warning and continued to visit.

The duo had quarrelled on Monday. Thereafter, Aman made a plan along with his friends, Ashish and Sahil, and allegedly stabbed Raju with a dagger multiple times on Tuesday.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident at about 8.45pm on Tuesday. Raju was found with stab injuries in Dwarka sector 7. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

His identity was established through his Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket. His family was also informed.

During enquiry, Raju’s brother told the police that he suspected a person, Aman, as he had heard that Raju was friendly with Aman’s mother. Raju’s brother further said Aman and Raju had fought several times.

On his statement, a case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

Aman was apprehended and questioned. During interrogation, he said he had committed the murder with Ashish and Sahil, who were also arrested.

The dagger, which was used in the commission of the crime, was recovered from their possession, police said.