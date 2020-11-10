MCD employees continue to protest against non-payment of salaries at Civic Centre

delhi

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:29 IST

The employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday continued their protest at the Civic Centre against the non-payment of salaries and pensions for the second day in a row.

They shouted slogans like ‘Vetan Do’ (Give us our salaries), ‘Vetan lene aaye hai’ (We have come to take our salaries), ‘Paanch mahine se bina vetan kaam’ (Working without pay for past five months).

With Diwali festivities around the corner, the employees have said that the demonstration will continue until the MCD authorities do not credit their salaries and give them the annual bonus as well.

During their demonstration on Monday, Shakuntala Devi, an MCD employee had said: “I haven’t received my salary since June 4. We’re protesting since morning because there isn’t any other way to fetch our rights now. We demand the clearance of our monthly dues and we should be paid our bonuses as well. MCD administration had promised to clear our dues soon but they have failed. They paid the doctors of the three municipal hospitals after their protest and we were sidelined. Now our protest will continue as long as our salaries aren’t paid.”

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had protested for a few weeks against the non-payment of salaries after which their demands were met on October 29.

The MCD employees who are protesting currently expressed their annoyance over the administration’s ignorance of their demands as they paid the resident doctors to end their strike.