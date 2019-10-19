e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Men on bike ‘snatches’ cycle in CP

delhi Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Snatchers in Delhi are not only up for jewellery and mobile phones. A 22-year-old man from Dwarka said that on Friday morning when he was out cycling in Connaught Place, two men approached him on a motorcycle when he got off to buy water from a convenient store.

The man told police that the cycle had his iPhone too. Police said they are trying to identify the men.

The incident comes just a day after an Air Force officer’s bag was snatched in Connaught Place,

As alleged by the complainant Nishant Singh Jogha, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in his first information report, the incident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am when he stopped by a store in L Block in outer circle of the Connaught Place.

Jogha told police that two men, who were not wearing helmets, approached him on a motorcycle when he was getting off his cycle to head to the shop. The pillion rider grabbed his bicycle and then the duo sped away. The complainant then called the police and reported the matter.

Jogha told police that he was riding a Giant SCR 2 cycle that costs around ₹50,000. He also lost his phone, an iPhone that is priced close to ₹1 lakh. “It looks like the snatchers came for his phone but when they could not take the phone, they fled with the cycle,” said an officer. The crime was caught on CCTV and police are trying to identify the two men, he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a case of snatching has been registered to probe the incident. “Our teams are working on the case and we have strong leads. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

On Thursday morning, an Air Commodore alleged that two men fled with his bag containing his phone, cash and other valuables when he was cycling back after his gym session. Last month, a couple heading New Delhi railway station was chased by armed men on a bike in Connaught place until they fell and sustained injuries.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:25 IST

top news
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News