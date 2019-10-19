Men on bike ‘snatches’ cycle in CP

delhi

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Snatchers in Delhi are not only up for jewellery and mobile phones. A 22-year-old man from Dwarka said that on Friday morning when he was out cycling in Connaught Place, two men approached him on a motorcycle when he got off to buy water from a convenient store.

The man told police that the cycle had his iPhone too. Police said they are trying to identify the men.

The incident comes just a day after an Air Force officer’s bag was snatched in Connaught Place,

As alleged by the complainant Nishant Singh Jogha, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in his first information report, the incident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am when he stopped by a store in L Block in outer circle of the Connaught Place.

Jogha told police that two men, who were not wearing helmets, approached him on a motorcycle when he was getting off his cycle to head to the shop. The pillion rider grabbed his bicycle and then the duo sped away. The complainant then called the police and reported the matter.

Jogha told police that he was riding a Giant SCR 2 cycle that costs around ₹50,000. He also lost his phone, an iPhone that is priced close to ₹1 lakh. “It looks like the snatchers came for his phone but when they could not take the phone, they fled with the cycle,” said an officer. The crime was caught on CCTV and police are trying to identify the two men, he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a case of snatching has been registered to probe the incident. “Our teams are working on the case and we have strong leads. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

On Thursday morning, an Air Commodore alleged that two men fled with his bag containing his phone, cash and other valuables when he was cycling back after his gym session. Last month, a couple heading New Delhi railway station was chased by armed men on a bike in Connaught place until they fell and sustained injuries.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:25 IST