Mercury touches 42.7°C, brace for another heatwave

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in the city on Saturday, with no respite from the heat expected in the next two days. Delhi may, however, see a significant dip in day temperature on June 13, the weatherman said.

Safdarjung Observatory, which is taken as a representative for Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the day temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius. The Palam and Aya Nagar weather stations recorded day temperature as 45.2 degrees C and 44.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. At Delhi ridge weather station the temperature was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to take place at isolated places in Delhi for the next two days, as hot and dry westerly winds are travelling to Delhi. The mercury could touch 45-46 degrees at places,” said an official of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree Celsius mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, he said.

Delhi recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius on May 31, the season’s highest so far — when the city reeled under heat wave conditions in the last week of May. The mercury dipped slightly from June 2 onwards with the coming of easterly winds.

However, there may be some respite in the offing, as a western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi on June 11-12, which may result in thunderstorms and light rain.

“On June 13 the temperature is expected to drop significantly as a result of the western disturbance,” the official said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 04:13 IST