Migration from UP, Bihar disproportionately high

India’s migration patterns are skewed on more than one count. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have a disproportionately high number of out-migrants, while migrants constitute more than one-third of the population in metros like Delhi and Mumbai.

Most women migrate due to marriage, and distance is a critical factor in determining the gender gap in migration for work and education.

According to the 2011 census, 20.9 million people had out-migrated from just Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to other states in India. This number is more than the population of Delhi (17 million). There is another side to this skewed migration story in India.

The number of interstate migrants in Delhi and Mumbai (Mumbai and Mumbai suburban districts) in 2011 was 9.9 million, or one-third of the total population of 29.2 million in these cities.

According to the recently released migration data for the 2011 census, interstate migration is pretty skewed in India. Just four states, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had a share of 50% in India’s total interstate out-migrants.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana put together hosted 50% of India’s total interstate migrants.

These shares are much higher than the share of these states in India’s total population. (Chart 1)

Having said that, interstate migration has actually decelerated sharply in India between 2001 and 2011 with more and more people migrating within states, shows census data.

The number of interstate migrants grew at 55% between the 1991 and 2001 census. This came down to just 33% between the 2001 and 2011 census. In contrast, the rate of growth in inter-district but within state migrants increased from 30% between the 1991 and 2001 census to 58% between 2001 and 2011 (Chart 2).

Not only are people moving within states, they are moving within districts.

The growth in intra-district migration increased from 33% to 45% between 1991-2001 and 2001-11.

To be sure, the 1991 to 2001 numbers have an in-built upward bias. This is because the 2001 census was the first census after the carving out of Jharkhand from Bihar, Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh.

This meant that the number of interstate migrants would have received an exogenous push in the 2001 census.

For example, a person born in Patna (Bihar) who was living in Ranchi (Jharkhand) would have been classified as an intrastate migrant in the 1991 census, but counted as an interstate migrant in the 2001 census.

A simple calculation however shows that the technical spike in interstate migration in 2001 – migrants from Bihar to Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand and vice versa – comes to around 3 million, which is less than 10% of the total number of interstate migrants in 2001.

Similarly, the inter-district migration figures are bound to have been affected by creation of new districts in the country.

The number of districts in India during the 1991, 2001 and 2011 census rounds was 467, 593 and 640 respectively.

What drives migration in India? The reasons vary drastically depending on gender. Two-third of women who reported having migrated from their last place of residence cited marriage as the reason.

Among men, work and business account for one-third of total migrations, which is also the single largest reason for migration among men. While migration for marriage among women is biased towards closer distances, men do not seem to factor in distance while migrating for work (Chart 3).

The gender-gap in migration for economic purposes (work, business and education) increases with the distance of migration.

For every women who migrated for work, business or education, the number of men who migrated within district, across districts but within states and across states was 3.2, 4.3 and 7.4 respectively.

To be sure, unlike on other counts, census statistics on migration do not enjoy a lot of credibility even within the government. For example the 2016-17 Economic Survey, an annual document published by the ministry of finance, had argued that the census statistics underestimated the migrant workforce in the country. The survey cited research which estimated the population of migrant workers to be in the range of 70-100 million, while the 2001 census estimated it to be 33 million. Even the 2011 census estimates work/employment and business related migration to be 45 million.

There is another set of statistics in the 2011 migration data which suggests an underestimation of actual migration in the country. None of the nine districts in Delhi figure in the list of top ten by number of persons who have migrated outside their state for educational purposes.

In fact, the North district, where Delhi University is located and which is known for having a large number of outstation students, reports just 4818 interstate migrants for education purposes.

This is less than the number of students from outside Delhi in just a couple of North-Campus colleges such as Miranda House and Hindu College, according to statistics given in the National Institutional Ranking Framework published by the ministry of human resources and development. The 2011 census gives the number of total interstate migrants in Delhi for educational purposes to be less than one lakh, which to put it mildly is difficult to believe.

Migration statistics for the 2011 census have been released after a long delay. However, problems regarding data such as one discussed above and highlighted in an earlier Economic Survey, along with the growing anti-migrant politics such as demands for National Register of Citizens, and giving reservations in jobs and educational institutions at the state level, underlines the need to fine-tune collection of migration data in the country.

