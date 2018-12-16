Missing tattoo artist’s body found decapitated in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

The body of a 22-year-old man missing for nearly a week was found beheaded in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Sunday afternoon, according to police who said the victim may have been murdered over an affair.

According to officials, Babloo Kumar worked as a tattoo artist and had gone missing on Monday. His body was found in the bushes on a secluded piece of land around 1:30 pm by his elder brother on a search mission.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said Kumar was from Katihar in Bihar and lived in Patparganj village with his elder brother Sonu, who works as a fruit vendor in the area.

“When a police team reached the spot, Babloo’s torso was found lying in a bush. It looks like he was killed probably a day ago. His head was also found lying nearby. It seems he was beheaded using a saw or a similar weapon. There were also some stab wounds on the body, which has been preserved for an autopsy. It is possible he was first stabbed to death and his head cut off later,” the DCP said. Babloo did not have a shop, police said, and would visit clients at their houses after getting requests over the phone.

According to Singh, Babloo left home around 9pm on Monday with a few friends and did not come back. Sonu told police that when Babloo left, he did not carry his cell phone.

“His brother said Babloo often left home with his friends and did not return for 2-3 days. He said this is why he did not file a missing complaint,” an official said. Teams have been formed to check all available CCTV cameras close to the crime scene and to track friends whom Babloo had last contacted.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 23:24 IST