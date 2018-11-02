NDMC identifies 54 spots in Delhi to burst firecrackers

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday issued a list of 54 spots that have been earmarked for resident to burst firecrackers. Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Mandi House, Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Baba Kharak Singh and Pant Marg were among the areas identified.

“We will be sharing details of these spots on our website and issuing public notice for the convenience of residents,” said a senior NDMC official.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) also issued a list of 170 open grounds and parks such as Ustav Ground and CBD ground at Surajmal Vihar and Mahavir Swami Park at Gandhi Nagar. “We have already deployed our sanitation teams to circulate the information about these spots with the RWAs and locals. The staff will also be responsible for cleaning waste after burning of crackers,” said a senior EDMC official.

EDMC also distributed face masks to sanitation workers on Thursday to minimise the impact of toxic air on their health during the duty hours. EDMC mayor Bipin Bihari Singh said, “ Through this initiative, we aim to ensure good health and safe environment for the workers.” Singh also flagged off six mechanical sweeping machines to clean dust from major roads in east Delhi.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation issued 39 challans to people carrying construction activities in different areas despite existing ban imposed by Supreme Court -appointed EPCA and collected an amount of Rs 8 lakh as penalty.

EDMC distributed face masks for sanitation workers on Thursday to minimise the impact of pollution on them

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 07:37 IST