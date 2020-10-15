e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / NIA conducts searches at 6 places in Khalistan flag case

NIA conducts searches at 6 places in Khalistan flag case

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Press Trust of India
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at six places in Ferozepur, Moga and Ludhiana in connection with the hoisting of Khalistani flag by cadres of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on the eve of Independence Day.

The agency seized various electronic devices such as pen drives, laptops, hard discs and other incriminating documents during the searches, said the NIA spokesperson.

The searched premises belonged to Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Terath. A cyber cafe was also searched.

The Khalistani flag was hoisted by two miscreants on the terrace of the four-storey building of deputy commissioner’s office complex in Moga on August 14. The miscreants had also removed the tricolour and desecrated it.

The crime was committed at the behest of SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who had offered them cash rewards, the spokesperson said.

The case was re-registered by NIA under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act. Further investigation is underway.

top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In