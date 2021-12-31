Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am

delhi

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:48 IST

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the national capital in order to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The restrictions have been imposed just ahead of New Year celebrations.

The curfew will be in place on December 31 and January 1 between 11 pm to 6 am, the DDMA said in its order, adding that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at a public place and no new year celebrations, events or gatherings will be permitted post 11 pm.

“A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of the pandemic in GNCT, Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of spread of the virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain on transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi,” the order issued by the DDMA read. The authority, however, said that there will be no restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods during the curfew period.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposes night curfew in Delhi; Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1 Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan pic.twitter.com/EstAg05Wpx — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Earlier, officials told news agency PTI that police and fire unit deployment has been beefed up, and traffic regulation planned. The restaurants and bars have been ordered to not host more than 50 per cent of their capacity during New Year celebrations. “Police presence will be strengthened in markets, around malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars,” they added. Officials have also taken several measures to ensure women’s safety.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday said that all public gatherings will be subjected to Covid-19 protocols adding that wearing of masks will be mandatory. “We will be making adequate arrangements at places where people normally like to collect. But one thing would be that all such collections would be subject to Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 677 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths which pushed the overall tally to over 624,000. As many as 84,680 tests were carried out on Tuesday including 44,221 RT-PCR tests and 40,459 rapid antigen tests, according to the bulletin issued by the health department. Amid the concerns of the UK Covid-19 variant, the Delhi government has ordered setting up of isolation facilities at four private hospitals for passengers who travelled from or transitioned through the UK from November 25 till December 24 and have tested positive for the variant.

