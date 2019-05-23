No encroachment on forest land in Southern Ridge: Delhi govt to NGT

The Delhi government Wednesday told the National Green Tribunal that no encroachment shall be allowed on forest land in Southern Ridge.

The forest department told a bench of Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore and expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal that fencing work on the land is going on and shall be completed soon.

“No encroachment, whatsoever, shall be allowed to be made on the land in question, including the one which has already been allotted,” it said.

The tribunal has summoned the district magistrate, tehsildar and patwari of the area concerned to appear in person and explain the queries in the matter.

The NGT has now posted the matter for hearing on June 26.

Earlier, the green panel had rapped the Delhi government over improper depiction of encroachments on forest land in Southern Ridge and sought a proper map giving complete detail.

The tribunal said the map, prepared by the Revenue Department, which has been shown to it, has neither been signed by the official of the Revenue Department, nor is the same authentic as there is no seal of the department.

