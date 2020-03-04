‘No need to panic, but situation needs to be contained’: Delhi CM Kejriwal on coronavirus

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:54 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday set up a state-level task force to take preventive measures against the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in national capital Delhi. Kejriwal said people coming from the four-affected countries were being screened and schools have been asked to conduct intensive awareness drives on the Dos and Don’ts for people to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Hours after constituting the task force, Kejriwal, who is heading the panel, took its first meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The task-force has representatives from all agencies concerned including municipal corporations and the Delhi police.

“There is no need to panic. But the situation needs to be contained. In the meeting, I told every agency that this needs to be treated as a health emergency because this particular virus spreads very quickly and if it is not contained at the beginning then it will get extremely difficult to control it later,” Kejriwal told a press conference after the meeting.

The chief minister said the resident of Mayur Vihar who had tested positive to the infection is being treated at Safdarjung hospital.

“We have identified 88 persons who came in contact with this infected person after he arrived in Delhi after touring in Vienna, Budapest and Italy. We are reaching out to these 88 people and screening them,” he said.

On the steps being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, Kejriwal said passengers arriving at the Delhi airport are being screened with thermal scanners. Any person showing slight symptoms is being referred to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, he said.

“So far, 1,16,589 passengers have been screened at the Delhi airport. In the last few days, 5,769 passengers, who are residents of Delhi, arrived in the national capital from the four affected countries. Out of these, 4,445 passengers did not show any symptoms when we checked. We have not been able to contact the remaining 1324 passengers yet, though our teams are continuously trying,” Kejriwal said.

“Even those who did not show any symptoms during the screening at the airport are being tracked since in many cases it has been seen that the signs of the virus start showing in 14 days or more. So, those on the lists are under surveillance,” he said.

All the three municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) are conducting checks in all hotels and guest houses in the city to reach out to tourists who came from the affected countries. Such tourists also are being thoroughly screened for any signs of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The chief minister said there were two laboratories - one in AIIMS and another in NCDC - to test for coronavirus and a third lab would be in place at Lady Hardinge hospital by the evening.

“Each of the two labs can test 250 samples every day…. If needed another (fourth) laboratory will be opened at LNJP hospital,” Kejriwal said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government had made RML and Safdarjung hospitals the nodal offices for the government’s programme against the deadly virus. It has also readied isolation wards in 25 hospitals out of which 19 are government and six are private hospitals.

“The education department has been told to create awareness among children. Because exams are going on, we have not yet decided if schools need to be shut. But if needed, we will do so. The state-level task force will meet frequently and fix accountability of agencies apart from monitoring the situation in the city,” the chief minister said.

Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal also said he will not celebrate Holi on March 10, not just because of the virus but mostly because of the riots that hit north-east Delhi last week and claimed 47 lives.

“I think all the ministers in my Cabinet will also follow suit. I see nothing in celebrating Holi after what happened in our city last week,” Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the public to avoid large gatherings and crowded areas. “Keep washing hands. Do not touch your eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands,” he said.