e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / North-east Delhi riots: Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder in Chand Bagh

North-east Delhi riots: Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder in Chand Bagh

delhi Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they had arrested five more people in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed in Chand Bagh area during the north-east Delhi violence on February 25.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who is already in police custody in connection with a case of rioting, is now being interrogated to ascertain his involvement in the IB staffer’s murder, the police added.

The police had made the first breakthrough in Sharma’s murder case when they arrested a suspect, identified as Salman, from north-east Delhi on Thursday. Saturday’s arrest of five men took the number of people nabbed for Sharma’s murder to six.

“All the six arrested men were directly involved in Sharma’s killing and the same has been confirmed through the evidence we have collected and statements of eyewitnesses,” said a senior police officer, associated with the special investigation teams (SITs) probing the riots cases.

The police, however, are yet to recover the weapons that were used to stab Sharma multiple times. At least four more suspects have been identified while the sketches of two unidentified suspects have also been prepared, the officer said.

The five arrested were identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib, and Anas. Except Anas, who is a resident of Mustafabad in north-east Delhi, all the other suspects lived in Chand Bagh, the area where the IB staffer was killed. Salman, who was nabbed on Thursday, is a resident of Nand Nagri. Police said they have identified the suspects through CCTV footage and information provided by eyewitness and local informers.

Sharma was allegedly stabbed multiple times and his body was found in a drain near his home in north-east Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 26, a day after he had gone missing after violence broke out in the area. His face and some other body parts had allegedly been burnt to conceal his identity. The IB staffer’s murder has been one of the most highlighted cases of Delhi riots, which claimed at least 53 lives within 36 hours and left more than 400 injured.

The probe so far into Sharma’s murder case has revealed that he had gone to rescue some women and girls, who were trapped in the in the neighbourhood during the violence, when he was attacked and killed, said an SIT officer.

“The eyewitness told us that Sharma went to rescue the women and girls along with some other persons from his neighbourhood. They safely rescued them and were bringing them back when stone pelting started. While others managed to escape, Sharma was hit by stones and he fell on the Chand Bagh Puliya (culvert). A mob surrounded Sharma and stabbed him multiple times before taking his body away,” the officer said.

A total of 718 cases related to the riots were registered till Saturday, while 60 people were arrested in 55 separate cases registered under the arms Act. Police have received and are studying 1,330 video footage related to the violence.

“We are investigating the cases from all angles and the police personnel are analysing the footage. Around 150 weapons have also been recovered which were used during the violence,” another senior police officer said.

Ends

top news
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news