North-east Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to private school principal

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:25 IST

The Delhi high court on Monday set aside a trial court order granting bail to Rajdhani School principal Faisal Farooq, an accused in the north-east Delhi riots, while stating that “the entire country is aggrieved by the action of such offenders who tarnish the basic secular fabric of the nation and needs to be punished severely”.

Cancelling the bail granted to Farooq on June 20 by additional sessions Judge Vinod Yada, Justice Suresh Kait said that the lower court had failed to appreciate that while deciding an application for bail, the society’s interest is also to be safeguarded. He said that “personal liberty of an individual, though precious, is of little value if the larger interest of the people and nation are at stake.”

The Delhi police had challenged the bail granted to Farooq who had been charged for hatching a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around his school. According to the police, it was on his directions that the adjacent convent school, two parking lots run by the other party and the building of one Anil Sweets were destroyed by the mob.

The police claimed in the charge sheet that the call detail analysis of Farooq suggested that the he had links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjra Tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, and other persons, which indicate the depth of the conspiracy.

While cancelling Farooq’s bail, the judge said, “The accused has been charged with criminal conspiracy. His absence from the spot does not absolve him of his liability in this case.”

In their charge sheet, the police had claimed that the rioters had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani School. They also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from the terrace. Police also said that on February 24, the day of the riots, many children had been told to leave the school early, along with their parents, during the half time recess, which showed that the riots were premeditated.

At least 53 persons died and 607 were injured when clashes broke out in parts of north-east Delhi. The riots had started on the evening of February 23, after a clash between supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Farooq's counsel was yet to respond to HT's calls.