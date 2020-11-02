e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / North-east Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to private school principal

North-east Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to private school principal

Cancelling the bail granted to Faisal Farooq on June 20 by additional sessions Judge Vinod Yada, Justice Suresh Kait said that the lower court had failed to appreciate that while deciding an application for bail, the society’s interest is also to be safeguarded

delhi Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:25 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least 53 persons died and 607 were injured when clashes broke out in parts of north-east Delhi in February this year.
At least 53 persons died and 607 were injured when clashes broke out in parts of north-east Delhi in February this year.(File photo)
         

The Delhi high court on Monday set aside a trial court order granting bail to Rajdhani School principal Faisal Farooq, an accused in the north-east Delhi riots, while stating that “the entire country is aggrieved by the action of such offenders who tarnish the basic secular fabric of the nation and needs to be punished severely”.

Cancelling the bail granted to Farooq on June 20 by additional sessions Judge Vinod Yada, Justice Suresh Kait said that the lower court had failed to appreciate that while deciding an application for bail, the society’s interest is also to be safeguarded. He said that “personal liberty of an individual, though precious, is of little value if the larger interest of the people and nation are at stake.”

Also read | ‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court

The Delhi police had challenged the bail granted to Farooq who had been charged for hatching a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots, in and around his school. According to the police, it was on his directions that the adjacent convent school, two parking lots run by the other party and the building of one Anil Sweets were destroyed by the mob.

The police claimed in the charge sheet that the call detail analysis of Farooq suggested that the he had links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjra Tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, and other persons, which indicate the depth of the conspiracy.

While cancelling Farooq’s bail, the judge said, “The accused has been charged with criminal conspiracy. His absence from the spot does not absolve him of his liability in this case.”

In their charge sheet, the police had claimed that the rioters had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani School. They also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from the terrace. Police also said that on February 24, the day of the riots, many children had been told to leave the school early, along with their parents, during the half time recess, which showed that the riots were premeditated.

At least 53 persons died and 607 were injured when clashes broke out in parts of north-east Delhi. The riots had started on the evening of February 23, after a clash between supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Farooq’s counsel was yet to respond to HT’s calls. The copy will be updated once he does that.

tags
top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar
Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In