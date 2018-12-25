Odd-Even scheme may be back, says Kejriwal as air quality dips

As the air pollution in Delhi touched ‘severe’ category, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the vehicle rationing scheme, Odd- Even, may be implemented if needed.

“We’re taking a number of steps like tree plantation drives and buying 3000 buses etc. We sanctioned one of largest metro phases yesterday day. If the need arises, we’ll implement the Odd-Even scheme. Each individual has to play a role in reducing pollution,” Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Under the Odd-Even scheme, cars with licence plates ending in an odd number and even number are allowed to ply on alternate days. Implemented first time in 2016, the scheme got into controversies over exemptions granted to various categories of vehicles.

Under the SC-enforced Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), drastic measures such as the ban on entry of trucks, odd-even road rationing scheme and shutting of schools are enforced when the ‘severe plus’ level of pollution persists for 48 hours. The ‘severe plus’ levels is an emergency situation when the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches 500, the highest value on the scale or when particulate matter — PM2.5 and PM10 — crosses the value of 300 and 500 microgrammes per cubic metre

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as meteorological conditions continued to be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

The city is facing its worst pollution crisis since Diwali.

While the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at ‘severe’ level of 416, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) recorded an AQI of 423.

Twenty-five areas recorded severe pollution levels, while nine recorded very poor air quality, the CPCB data showed.

In the NCR, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida recorded severe pollution while Gurgaon recorded ‘very poor’ quality air.

The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) was recorded at 271 and the PM10 level at 422 here, the CPCB said.

Delhi’s air quality had turned ‘severe’ on Saturday. The national capital recorded its second highest pollution level of the year on Sunday with an AQI of 450.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 14:07 IST