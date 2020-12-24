‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha

delhi

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:31 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said that the attack carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office was meant to threaten the party and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Chadha, the vice chairman of the DJB, also claimed that the attackers wanted AAP to not speak in favour of farmers protesting against Centre’s laws.

“The attackers from the BJP created mayhem at my office and threatened the staff. They openly threatened chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to stop speaking in favour of the farmers,” Chadha said while addressing a press conference after the incident.

The attackers also said that such deadly attacks will be carried out against all AAP leaders if you don’t stop opposing Centre’s laws, Chadha further said.

“The motive behind this attack was to silence us, but our party chief Kejriwal has told us not to stop supporting farmers. So, no matter what these BJP workers say, our support to farmers against the three black laws will continue,” said Chadha.

Soon after Chadha’s comments, Kejriwal said on Twitter that this is a shameful incident. Kejriwal further said that he and his party will stand with the farmers “till our last breath”.

Chadha had earlier tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor at the DJB’s headquarters at Jhandewalan in New Delhi.

However, the BJP denied the allegations saying the attack was orchestrated by AAP. Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming the saffron party.

The police, meanwhile, said there was a protest call by the BJP where scuffle and manhandling were reported. Thirty protesters were also detained, the police said, adding that there are no reports of AAP members or other people getting injured.

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar said that the party workers had staged a “peaceful protest” against problems concerning water tanker and those who vandalised the office were not the supporters of the party.