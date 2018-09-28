OktoberFest is here, and here are the best deals

When it comes to food and drinks, Indians are always a step ahead. We not only celebrate our own food festivals with much fervour, but take keen interest in others from around the world too. Case in point is OktoberFest, a German festival started in 1810 which we’ve now made our own too. It’s a time when deals and offers are in abundance, and well, there is no point in resisting them, is it? Here are some deals we curated for you to cash in on.

While Striker Skybar has launched a new beer named, Oktobeer, specially for this fest (and it will be available at all of their outlets), The Beer Cafe is offering deals on mugs, steins, buckets and pints of premium German beer brands such as Erdinger, Schneider Weisse, Eichbaum, Witty Bro, Aecht, Barre and Flensburger.

“I got to know about this festival from a Polish friend of mine who told me how it is celebrated in his country. It is really popular in Germany, and now globally too. There are some really great deals around, and since we don’t really need a reason to chug on a beer, it serves as just another excuse,” says Annu D’souza, an entrepreneur.

Not just Delhi, but even Gurugram has some great deals one can catch. Cyber Hub has turned its premises to emulate the Oktoberfest celebrations in Germany. They’ll be hosting musical performances, Illusionists, Giant Jenga, Brew pong tournaments and many other entertainment activities that they have lined up for the festival. As far as the offers are concerned, there is BOGO (buy one get one) offer in more than 20 outlets including Sutra, Smaassh, Tappa, Pier 38, Made in Punjab, Farzi café, Pra Pra Prank, Café Delhi Heights, and Hard rock cafe to name a few. One can also enjoy specially crafted brews at three microbreweries at the location - The Drunken Botanist, Soi 7 and Quaff.

“Since I may not be flying to Germany anytime soon, I decided to celebrate Oktoberfest in my own city. Though, I used to visit Delhi earlier for the festival, the celebrations coming to Gurugram have made it even better,” says Stuti Mishra, who works in the same complex.

