On hottest day of season, mercury jumps to 44.7°C

Delhi experienced the hottest day of the season so far with the day temperature rising to 44.7 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in the capital over the next 24 hours with the mercury expected to touch 46-47 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned ‘heat wave’ to ‘severe heat wave’ conditions will prevail with the maximum temperature likely to touch 46-47 degrees C at isolated pockets.

The Safdarjung Observatory, taken to be the representative of Delhi, recorded a day temperature of 44.7 degrees C, four notches above the season’s average.

Parts of Delhi experienced heat wave conditions with the day temperature touching 46 degrees at Palam and Aya Nagar. Palam recorded 46.8 degrees C and Aya Nagar, the mercury settled at 46 degrees C.

On Thursday, Delhi’s peak power demand touched 6240 MW --- the highest this summer so far --- at 3.48 pm, due to increased use of air-conditioners and water coolers.

On July 10 2018, Delhi’s peak demand had touched 7,016 MW, crossing the 7,000 MW mark for the first time.

This power utilities are expecting the peak demand to touch 7400 MW, which would be another first for the city.

“We have issued a warning for heat wave to severe heat wave-like conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR. The phenomenon is expected to stay, touching a high of 46-47 degrees C over the next three to four days. People are advised to keep themselves hydrated and stay indoors when the sun is at its peak,” said B P Yadav, deputy director general, IMD.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees C, or is above 40 degrees in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above normal.

“Delhi will see mainly clear sky. Hot and dry westerly winds coming from the west, subsidence over the region and lack of rain or thunderstorm activity will lead to the day temperature to rise by around two degrees C in the region,” said a statement issued by the IMD.

