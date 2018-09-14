On video, Delhi cop’s son thrashes woman; arrested after Rajnath Singh intervenes

A young man, son of a Delhi police officer, seen slapping and kicking a woman after knocking her to the ground in a disturbing video, was arrested on Friday after Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention.

“Don’t take his name again,” the police officer’s son tells her towards the end of the 108 second video shot by his friend. The blows keep coming, on her stomach, back and head, and he also pulls her hair, which sometimes appear to shock his friend too.

The widely-circulated video is reported to have been shot in a private office in west Delhi.

I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

News of the arrest came soon after.

The video was reportedly released by another woman, who is, at some point, said to have been close to Rohit Tomar, the police officer’s son.

She had, however, broken up with him but he continued to harass her.

The woman also approached Tomar’s father hoping that the police officer would reason it out with his son.

But he too threatened her, she alleged.

According to police, the woman complained to the Tilak Nagar police station on September 11, accusing Rohit Tomar of harassing and threatening her and her family if he did not marry her.

The police, however, only filed a case under preventive provisions of the criminal procedure code. The young man was detained and released on a personal bond.

When Rohit allegedly threatened her again, the woman again approached the police, alleging that he had molested her and was again threatening her and her family. She had also shared the video of the woman being beaten.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Monika Bhardwaj said “a stern action” has been taken against the accused Rohit Tomar, son of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Singh Tomar, according to news agency IANS.

The woman seen targeted in the video was traced and convinced to file a case against him at the Uttam Nagar police station.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 15:52 IST