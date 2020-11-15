e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall as IMD predicts minor relief from pollution

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive rainfall as IMD predicts minor relief from pollution

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast had said that “light to moderate” rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

delhi Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in the region.
The fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in the region.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

Amid Delhi’s worsening air quality, parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday which is expected to bring relief for the residents struggling against a severe level of PM2.5 pollution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast had said that “light to moderate” rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

It had stated that a fresh western disturbance is likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in the region. The areas likely to receive rainfall include parts of New Delhi, along with Jhajjar, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

According to Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the air quality index remained in the severe category on Diwali and is likely to improve significantly on November 15. It further added that the air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of “very poor to poor” category on November 16 and in the poor category on the next day.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from East/Southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed upto 16-30 kmph, generally cloudy sky and light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) towards afternoon/ evening on 15.11.2020,” the central agency said in its weather bulletin.

Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
