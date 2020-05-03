Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature set to come down

delhi

Updated: May 03, 2020 08:32 IST

Parts of national capital Delhi received light rain on Sunday morning, in line with the forecast made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional meteorological centre reported on Sunday morning, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and nearby most part of Delhi, Rohtak, Jajjar, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballbhgarh, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Hapur and Meerut during next two hours.”

03.05.2020; 0730 IST: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and nearby most part of Delhi, Rohtak, Jajjar, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballbhgarh, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Hapur, Meerut, during next 2 hours. — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 3, 2020

Some Twitter users posted pictures of rain in their respective areas.

sir light rain and thunder on for past 20 mins in south central delhi — Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri19) May 3, 2020

Happy Sunday aur Delhi happy rain pic.twitter.com/ytq5bQXUgr — Mayank Jaitly (@MayankJaitly3) May 3, 2020

The MeT department had said on Saturday that several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, will receive light to moderate rainfall from May 3-6, while some areas may see hailstorm owing to a western disturbance.

“The western disturbance’s effect will continue till May 6-7. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh will get rains during this period,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, said on Saturday.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon.

During the four days, the temperature is also expected to come down. In Delhi, where the mercury is slowly soaring, the temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius during this time.