Plea in HC against sealing of borders

delhi Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:40 IST
A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against the sealing of the borders of Delhi for a week by the Delhi government.

The plea, filed by advocate Kushagra Kumar, stated that it was an “illogical, irrational, unreasonable and unconstitutional” move. The plea contended that the order of the Delhi government is in violation of the Indian Constitution.

It also said that by sealing the border, the Delhi government is taking away the rights of those working in Delhi and staying in NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram to avail of the health facilities in Delhi. In addition, the citizens in other states like UP and Haryana are also denied the basic right to access the central hospital in Delhi.

The matter will be now heard on June 4.

